Tinashe Gets Cozy With French Montana And Ty Dolla $ign In ‘Me So Bad’ Video

A new Tinashe music video is here, and it’ll have you asking, “Venus and Serena who??”

The R&B princess becomes a stylish tennis queen in the color-saturated video for “Me So Bad,” serving looks while serving on the court. In one scene, she’s posing in a cheeky plaid skirt and platinum braids, and in another, she’s rocking a soft velour tracksuit while cooing, “You want some me so bad / Come get this body.” Because it’s a Tinashe video, there’s obviously a ton of super stylized choreography and tight dance moves, which will keep your eyes peeled to the screen.

As for the song itself, “Me So Bad” is an island-flavored bop that features Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana, both of whom show up to party with Tinashe in the video. Unfortunately, neither of them get to take swings on the tennis court, but we’ll just assume T would’ve out-served them both.

“Me So Bad” completes the trio of buzz tracks Tinashe announced earlier this year, following the Offset-featuring “No Drama” and the Future-assisted “Faded Love.” All three tracks are set to appear on Tinashe’s upcoming album Joyride, which is (finally!) due out April 13, pending some unforeseen catastrophe.

Below, see Tinashe discuss the long-awaited album in a recent interview with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson.