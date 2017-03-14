Challenge Roster: Here's Who's Competing On Champs vs. Stars

Jamel Toppin

A bunch of champs and some special stars are about to be so (un)happy together.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars -- a special eight-week event hosted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and premiering on April 17 -- will feature familiar MTV players and wide-ranging celebrities teaming up (a first for this franchise!) all in the name of charity. And there are several folks returning from previous installments: Aneesa, Ashley, CT, Tori and Wes will try to reign supreme and pro Louise Hazel will attempt to make it in to the final competition (she was just shy of the finals her first time).

So who else is rounding out the diverse lineup, and for which charities are they playing? Get to know the crew by clicking to reveal the photos below, and do not miss Champs vs. Stars beginning on Tuesday, April 17 at 10/9c!