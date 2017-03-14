Iggy Azalea Shares How A 'Mental Retreat' Helped Pull Her Career Back From The Brink

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea isn't where she once was. The "Fancy"-rapper's fall from grace is well-documented. Fights with hip-hop legends like Q-Tip, tone-deaf comments about appropriation, and battles with her former label Def Jam derailed her career. In a candid interview with Billboard, Azalea describes how a trip to a mental retreat helped her deal with anger issues and reckon with the importance of her mental health.

"I’ve never really sat down and had an honest conversation with professional people," Iggy said. "It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I’m feeling those things. So it was really useful — I’m glad that I went."

Later in the interview, the Australian artist voices her hope that the music industry creates programs to help celebrities deal with the pressures of fame.

"I really wish there was more of an infrastructure within the music industry to make sure that the artists have people they can go to," Azalea said. "Like physical therapists in sports. The teams have people looking out for [players], that make sure they’re okay in every element, and the music business doesn’t have that — they just throw you out there. You get used to it and you’re still successful, but it’s a lot to deal with."

Iggy also discusses how her "Savior" co-star Quavo, Demi Lovato, and Kesha are the only artists who have been there for her during this difficult time. Read Azalea's entire interview with Billboard here.