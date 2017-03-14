Taylor Swift's New One-Shot 'Delicate' Video Is As Intimate As It Gets

Spotify/Big Machine

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift unveiled the thoroughly adorkable "Delicate" music video, wherein she unburdened herself to once again enjoy the carefree spirit of being the Old Taylor. It's 2018, though, which means we shouldn't have to settle for one definitive music video per song.

Swift knows this — she just dropped a second "Delicate" video at midnight on Friday (March 30) via Spotify. And in this new one, she's equally unencumbered by fame, choosing to deliver the song in an open grassy field wearing a large-lapeled coat in a single shot.

The entire four-minute clip is shot in vertical video, as if from a phone, and it looks like the camera was mounted to Swift since it moves with her as she twirls. The "dancing" here is extremely minimal though, especially compared to the full-scale choreography of the first "Delicate" visual.

This new one is certainly intimate, as it spends its entire runtime fixed on Swift's face and is punctuated by her blowing a kiss. Considering Swift's tactical social media presence in the Reputation era, this "Delicate" clip may feel refreshing to fans who grew accustomed to seeing the singer's face all the time on Instagram.

You can watch the full thing on Spotify, right here.