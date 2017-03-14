Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

The Weeknd Might Be Releasing His New Album Tonight, So Text Your Ex

Grab a bottle of wine, make sure you're stocked up on tissues, and charge your phone. The Weeknd might be releasing his new album tonight (March 29) and you have to start planning the perfect message to send your ex.

Abel went to Instagram to post a cryptic piece of artwork titled My Dear Melancholy with his face obscured in shadow. The caption reads, "tonight." Social media first caught wind of the project after users on Twitter spotted a billboard that shared similar artwork to the one on Abel's Instagram.

The Toronto artist has been teasing new music on Instagram for a while. Earlier, this week he posted a text message with his creative director, La Mar Taylor, asking if they should drop something. The Weeknd did reveal that he was in the mastering stages of the project last week. That's why it makes sense this is an album or EP, instead of a one-off single.

Looks like the King of the Fall is aiming to conquer the summer this time around.