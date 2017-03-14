Westworld Season 2 Promises New Parks And Lots Of Bloodshed In New Trailer

HBO

"Why on earth would you ever be frightened of me?" Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) asks Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) in the final seconds of the newly released Westworld Season 2 trailer. There's a flicker of madness in her otherwise cheery disposition — a glitch, if you will — and it leaves you feeling thoroughly unsettled by what's to come in the aftermath of the violent ends that shook Westworld to its core.

If this trailer is anything to go by, then the anticipated second season finds Dolores and her host uprising leaving bloodshed everywhere they go, while the Man in Black (Ed Harris) revels in the very-real stakes of the game. "I'm gonna burn this whole thing to the ground," he says ominously, his words juxtaposed with an image of him walking toward a door on the side of the mountain. Is this the center of the Maze? Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is still searching for her daughter — and she'll do anything, even take a life, to find her.

The Season 2 trailer also delivers our first look at the new park hinted at in the Season 1 finale: Shogun World. There's a samurai leader with his troops, a geisha, and Maeve wearing a kimono.

But perhaps most likely to drive fans wild is the image of Dolores in modern clothes and gazing out at a modern skyline. Seeing as Westworld loves to manipulate all fragments of time, dreams, and memory, this could just be another glitch in Dolores's consciousness — or it could be an entirely new host. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it frame from the trailer, Tessa Thompson's Charlotte is seen standing in a room full of Bernards, suggesting that there may be more than one Dolores out there, too.

And all of this drama is set to a haunting orchestral cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" because of course it is!

Westworld returns April 22 on HBO.