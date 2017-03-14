Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Is Beginning The Healing Process In New Solo Videos

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Back in January, Mike Shinoda — one of the two key voices behind Linkin Park — shared three songs from an EP called Post Traumatic he'd written after the death of his bandmate Chester Bennington. They were (and remain) gripping explorations of grief, and they arrived with three stark, personal, and DIY-shot videos that show Shinoda wearing his struggle on his face.

Those tracks have led to an even larger project — a full album called Post Traumatic due out June 15, Shinoda announced on Thursday (March 29). Its first two singles, "Crossing a Line" and "Nothing Makes Sense Anymore," are out now, complete with visuals.

In the first, Shinoda spends time singing in his car and on the street, and in the second, clips captured from a traveling vehicle contrast with ones of Shinoda delivering the song in a seemingly desolate place. They're both striking for how ordinary they are, in keeping with Shinoda's previous output from earlier this year.

"It's a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness," Shinoda said in a statement. "If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven't been through this, I hope they feel grateful."

For Linkin Park fans, there has to be something comforting about seeing the co-leader of the band they love struggling to forge ahead just as they might be in the wake of Bennington's death.

Shinoda has said previously that the remaining LP members would like to continue on together, but that there were no immediate plans to do so until they figured out what it could look like. For now, it looks like Shinoda's got his Post Traumatic project to keep him busy.

He's also spending some time on the road this summer, and you can check out those dates (and get all the information about Post Traumatic) over at his website.