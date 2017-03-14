Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Welcomes A Baby Girl

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin's Instagram/Snaps Studio

Make way for a future Challenge competitor: Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is a proud father to a baby girl!

"Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm," the Real World and Battle of the Seasons/Inferno II victor captioned the sweet Instagram image above, which finds Mike and his wife Maryse holding their precious peanut's tiny hand. Now if we could only see the mini Miz's face!

The WWE couple first revealed that they were expecting their first child in September 2017 -- fittingly in the middle of Monday Night Raw (relive the moment below).

The lovebirds, who said "I do" in February 2014, then shared they would welcome a little lady and celebrated the impending arrival of their daughter on Valentine’s Day with a star-studded baby shower. The Miz gushed that the event was "so much fun with family and friends."

And now, Baby Monroe is here (early!) -- and the Mizanins are a family of three. Offer your congrats to the new parents in the comments