Lady Gaga Celebrates Her Birthday With A Wild 2007 Throwback Pic

Getty Images

We haven’t heard much from Lady Gaga in the past few weeks — following the cancellation of her Joanne World Tour — but the pop star did resurface in celebration of her 32nd birthday on Wednesday (March 28).

Gaga took to Twitter for a pair of celebratory posts, beginning with a ~wild~ throwback pic that’ll take you all the way back to her The Fame days.

“Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released ‘Just Dance,’” Gaga wrote. “It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now.”

That dark hair! That cheetah-print/sequined ensemble! This is a prime mid-aughts pop star look if I've ever seen one.

Gaga soon followed up with another heartfelt message for her army of Little Monsters. In a second tweet, she encouraged fans to donate to the youth empowerment-focused Born This Way Foundation, which she leads with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. Her mom added in her own tweet, “Happy birthday to my smart, funny, and - most importantly! - kind daughter, @LadyGaga! So proud of the work we're doing together to build a kinder + braver world.”

Lady Gaga has had a bit of a tough year so far, after being forced off the road once more by her ongoing battle with chronic pain. Her new birthday posts, though, seem to indicate that she’s in good spirits and remains as focused as ever on making the world a kinder place. Happy birthday, Gaga!