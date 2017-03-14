Watch Gorillaz Debut A New Song Featuring Their Old Pal Snoop Dogg

Courtesy Gorillaz, Getty Images

If you were stoked about Gorillaz’s 2017 comeback, then you’ll be relieved to hear the band isn’t disappearing again anytime soon (a.k.a., they’re not subjecting us to another torturous six-year gap between albums). Jamie Hewlett recently confirmed that Gorillaz are working on their sixth album — the follow-up to last year’s Humanz — and they’ve even given us a preview of what’s in store.

At the band’s recent show in Santiago, Chile, Damon Albarn and Co. debuted a new song called “Hollywood,” which is quintessential Gorillaz: funky grooves, driving synths, and a head-bobbing dance beat. Albarn said the song’s featured guest wasn’t at the show, but he challenged fans to “see if you can work out who it is.” It was pretty obvious — the collaborator in question sure sounds exactly like their old pal Snoop Dogg, who also worked with Gorillaz on their 2010 song “Welcome To The World Of The Plastic Beach.”

Albarn also revealed that the band’s new album will be out “very soon,” telling the crowd, “If you go and tell anyone that we’re putting a new album out very soon then I’ll deny it because I didn’t say that, all right?”

In an interview with Billboard last fall, Albarn said “Hollywood” was written in the city for which it’s named. It follows another recent song called “Idaho,” which — as you may have guessed — was written in Idaho. Gorillaz have performed that track in concert a few times recently, and you can see footage of that below.