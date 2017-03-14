In a new 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' sneak peek, the gloves are off

'We're Done': Snooki And JWOWW's Friendship Might Be Finished

All besties disagree now and then -- just ask Snooki and JWOWW.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation installment, the ladies are exchanging some tough (and not-so-nice) words. What exactly sparked their disagreement? It's not entirely obvious, but one thing is certain: The tone is very contentious, and they are holding nothing back (and it's unlike anything we have ever seen between the two).

"Don't raise your voice at me!" Nicole declares, while Jenni responds with, "We're done."

But Nicole isn't finished just yet. "You're annoying," she adds, before announcing that JWOWW hasn't maintained her status as a best friend: "You're the worst."