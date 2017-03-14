2 Chainz, YG, And Offset's Badass Moms Steal The Show In 'Proud' Video

2ChainzVEVO

Mother's Day is coming up, and 2 Chainz, YG, and Offset made sure their gift will be way better than anything you get for your mom. Today (March 28), the trio released the music video for "Proud," which features the moms demonstrating where their sons get their rapping DNA.

The Chainz and Howard Ross-directed visual starts with Momma Chainz hanging with her son's dog Trappy as she lets fans know that her offspring "Bought my momma's first house with the juug money / Bought my momma's second house with the club money." Next, YG's mom shows up decked in all red as her son emphatically tells listeners, "My momma ain't raise no ho."

Finally, Offset's mother gets to sport a diamond-encrusted chain with the Migos member's name on it. No more awkward conversations about what your kid is up to at the grocery store; the chain speaks for itself.

2 Chainz's mom has a huge reason to show a lot of pride. Recently, the artist formerly known as Tity Boi revealed on the Rap Radar podcast that he is the proud owner of his masters after re-negotiating his deal with Def Jam.

"Truth be told, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music was my last album with them [Def Jam]," 2 Chainz said. "I did a four-album deal, not no five. I just re-signed [for] a couple more albums, got my masters, that’s what’s going on now."

Hopefully, this isn't the last we see of Momma Chainz. Can anyone say collab project?