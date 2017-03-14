PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Lorde Expertly Mashed Up Kanye West's 'Runaway' With One Of Her Own Songs

Lorde's Melodrama tour has proven to be an excellent showcase for the 21-year-old's personal fandom as much as for her own masterful songwriting. Recently, she covered Frank Ocean's "Solo" at performances, and around the time of the Grammys, she gave Carly Rae Jepsen's "Run Away With Me" her own stripped-down reinvention.

On Tuesday night (March 27) in Rosemont, Illinois (just northwest of Chicago, hometown of Kanye West), the trend continued with Lorde paying homage via two very special covers of her one-time fashion partner — a haunting a cappella "Love Lockdown" and a piano-assisted "Runaway."

Because she is Lorde, the two covers sound purely hers, and to be fair, that might be because "Runaway" was more of an interpolation that she used as part of her song "Liability." But still, that voice! It's the same quality that makes her singing something like The Replacements' "Swingin Party" with barely any accompaniment so eerily appropriate.

I know the whole world tour thing might make this complicated, but what if Lorde rolled up to Kanye's mountaintop recording sessions in Wyoming? Imagine the music they could make together.

It might sound a little bit like this photo. Never forget.

Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images

Lorde's on tour through the summer. You can catch the full list of dates over at her website.