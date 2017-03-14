Maggie Lindemann’s ‘Obsessed’ Video Is A Stylish Kiss-Off To A Narcissist

YouTube

Maggie Lindemann wants a shot at being your next pop obsession.

On Tuesday (March 27), the 19-year-old singer dropped a stylish video for her ex-blasting new single, “Obsessed.” In the Allie Avital-directed clip, Lindemann dances off a self-centered dude, sassily singing, “You're so obsessed with yourself / Maybe you should undress with yourself / Get a table for two, your ego and you.” All the while, she and her friends galavant around a lavishly decorated home, serving cute choreography à la Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” Narcissists, consider yourself on notice.

With the “Obsessed” video, Lindemann gives fans a look into her artistic vision, which is only becoming more fully realized. In a press release, the budding pop star explained, “Shooting the ‘Obsessed’ video was such an amazing experience. From the people working on set to the home we filmed in, it all came together so nicely and the video came out exactly how I wanted it. The video feels like it’s really me, 100%, so I’m so excited for everyone to finally see it.”

“Obsessed” is the follow-up to Lindemann’s empowering 2016 single “Pretty Girl.” This spring, fans across the pond will get to see her onstage, as she joins The Vamps on their upcoming U.K. arena tour. In the meantime, expect to see more obsession-worthy moves from her soon.