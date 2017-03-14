This Is What Happens When The Jersey Shore Cast Invades New York City

Jersey Shore alert: Vacay time begins in nine days. But before Deena, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny, Ronnie, Snooki and The Situation embark on a trip of a lifetime to
The Smush State Miami, the lovable MTV crew invaded New York City for some GTL fun. First up, taking a snapshot in front of a ginormous show billboard in Times Square:
"Went to take a photo with my family and then got photobombed by these idiots!!! #jsfamilyvacation #jerseyshore," D captioned the group image above. And how did Mike describe the situation?
"So Dope OUR NYC Billboard," he added.
Next on the agenda: Hanging with "the homies" (aka the Dolan Twins):
And what happens when the gang walks through Times Square to check out MORE billboards? We have proof, courtesy of the Facebook live below:
They have ARRIVED:
And yes, it's only appropriate to strike a pose next to your solo shots in the subway station -- matching sunglasses and all.
Give yourself a sweet smooch, Jenni:
Last up, an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America:
Plus, a GTL-inspired game:
Check out more snapshots from the cast below and don't miss the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on
Jerzday Thursday April 5 at 8/7c, as well as the "Road to Vacation" specials this Thursday at 8/7c!