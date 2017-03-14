Who Is A$AP Rocky Beefing With On 'Bad Company?'

Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Mysterious, perplexing, and slightly maddening, A$AP Rocky continues his long rollout process for an upcoming project that might be called Testing. Last night (March 26), the Harlem rapper released "Bad Company" featuring BlocBoy JB. Through a slightly auto-tuned drawl Rocky raps, "I got so much beef, I could barely sleep / Paranoia got me losin' all my Z's, all day."

The subliminals on "Bad Company" are surprisingly light. It is never apparent who Rocky has beef with or who the bad company is referencing. In the past A$AP Rocky has had issues with SpaceGhostPurrp, but that has mostly been silent in recent years. Rocky does rap, "If he said he wants smoke, they don't want no steam" during his first verse, but that seems like more of a coincidence than a potential slight.

In 2018, Rocky has released three different songs: "5IVE $TAR$," "ABOVE," and "MONEY BAGS FREESTYLE (DEAN BLUNT MEDITATION)." Interestingly, these were all on the AWGE SHIT Soundcloud page, while "Bad Company" is uploaded to Rocky's official page. It isn't clear if this distinction means the BlocBoy JB featuring song is a single, but it might be a positive sign for fans who are waiting for an announcement from the elusive Harlem rapper.

While "Bad Company" might be Rocky's latest single, it is also a showcase for rising rap rookie, BlocBoy JB. Name another artist who can say they started off the new year sharing tracks with Drake, 21 Savage, and A$AP Rocky? It doesn't hurt his verse is an expert display of his kinetic personality.