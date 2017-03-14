YouTube

Future Proves March Madness Is Nothing Without Him On 'Absolutely Going Brazy'

Future proved almost three years ago that his name would forever be synonymous with March Madness. Nonetheless, the Atlanta rapper is hammering home that point on his new song "Absolutely Going Brazy." The visual is a montage of Future's live performances over the past year.

The most entertaining but seemingly insignificant moment of the video is when a fan in the crowd holds up a sign of Pickle Rick, which poses a few questions. Is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn a closeted Rick and Morty stan? Is this fan hoping that Future will change his beverage of choice from lean to McDonald's Szechuan Sauce?

On "Absolutely Going Brazy," Future sings, "Stack it up, I don't take a day off," which, considering his output in the new year, is fairly accurate. In the past three months, Future's received a producer credit on the upcoming film Superfly, reunited with Tinashe on "Faded Love," released multiple videos with Young Thug, and appeared on "King's Dead" with Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock.

It isn't clear what "Absolutely Going Brazy" means regarding a new Hendrix album or mixtape. However, Future makes his point well known. He is indeed still going brazy.