Lauren Jauregui, Solo Star, Is Joining Halsey On Her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour

Getty Images

Halsey has been touring since last September, and it seems she’s lovin’ life on the road, because she’s not slowing down anytime soon. On Monday (March 26), the singer surprised fans by announcing the final installment of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour, which kicks off in April and will take her to stages around the world until September.

The best part of Halsey’s news? She’s bringing a buzzing lineup of women along for the ride. Kehlani will join her in Australia and New Zealand; our Push: Artist to Watch, Jessie Reyez, will hop on the North American leg; Jakarta’s own Niki will be featured on the Asia dates; and ALMA and RAYE will be on hand at the final show in London. On top of all that, Halsey’s “Strangers” duet partner, Lauren Jauregui, will open on the five Latin America dates. That’s a huge move for Jauregui and a chance to see some possible solo material, after Fifth Harmony recently announced their indefinite hiatus.

Halsey’s latest news comes just a couple days after she warned fans, “Big shit comin y’all u aren’t ready. … Like wow. You thought we slowed down? We are just getting started.” Her tour announcement seems to be a fulfillment of that promise, and with a new video on the way — for her “Alone” remix featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don — it looks like her HFK era is far from over.

Check out the new dates for Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour below.

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND DATES — with KEHLANI

04/19 – Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

04/21 – Melbourne, AUS - MCA

04/22 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern

04/24 - Perth, AUS - HBF Stadium

04/26 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern

04/27 – Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage

LATIN AMERICA DATES — with LAUREN JAUREGUI

06/06 – San Paulo, BR – Espaco das Americas

06/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Vivo Rio

06/09 – Buenos Aires, AR – Teatro Gran Rex

06/12 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolican

06/15 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center

NORTH AMERICA DATES — with JESSIE REYEZ

07/08 – Montreal – MTELUS*

07/11 – Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion

07/12 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center*

07/15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

07/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

07/18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

07/20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

07/21 – Independence, MO – Silverstein Eye Center Arena*

07/25 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

07/27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV –Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07/30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

08/03 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena*

* Jessie Reyez not performing

ASIA DATES — with NIKI

08/06 – Seoul, Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall

08/08 – Singapore, SG – The Star Theatre

08/10 – Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

08/11 – Jakarta, Indonesia – On-Off Festival

08/12 – Bali, Indonesia – Bali Beach Club

LONDON — with ALMA & RAYE

09/22 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Appollo