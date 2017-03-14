Lauren Jauregui, Solo Star, Is Joining Halsey On Her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour

Halsey has been touring since last September, and it seems she’s lovin’ life on the road, because she’s not slowing down anytime soon. On Monday (March 26), the singer surprised fans by announcing the final installment of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour, which kicks off in April and will take her to stages around the world until September.
The best part of Halsey’s news? She’s bringing a buzzing lineup of women along for the ride. Kehlani will join her in Australia and New Zealand; our Push: Artist to Watch, Jessie Reyez, will hop on the North American leg; Jakarta’s own Niki will be featured on the Asia dates; and ALMA and RAYE will be on hand at the final show in London. On top of all that, Halsey’s “Strangers” duet partner, Lauren Jauregui, will open on the five Latin America dates. That’s a huge move for Jauregui and a chance to see some possible solo material, after Fifth Harmony recently announced their indefinite hiatus.
Halsey’s latest news comes just a couple days after she warned fans, “Big shit comin y’all u aren’t ready. … Like wow. You thought we slowed down? We are just getting started.” Her tour announcement seems to be a fulfillment of that promise, and with a new video on the way — for her “Alone” remix featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don — it looks like her HFK era is far from over.
Check out the new dates for Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour below.
AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND DATES — with KEHLANI
04/19 – Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
04/21 – Melbourne, AUS - MCA
04/22 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern
04/24 - Perth, AUS - HBF Stadium
04/26 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern
04/27 – Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage
LATIN AMERICA DATES — with LAUREN JAUREGUI
06/06 – San Paulo, BR – Espaco das Americas
06/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Vivo Rio
06/09 – Buenos Aires, AR – Teatro Gran Rex
06/12 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolican
06/15 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center
NORTH AMERICA DATES — with JESSIE REYEZ
07/08 – Montreal – MTELUS*
07/11 – Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion
07/12 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center*
07/15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
07/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
07/18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
07/20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
07/21 – Independence, MO – Silverstein Eye Center Arena*
07/25 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
07/27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/28 – Las Vegas, NV –Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
07/30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
08/03 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena*
* Jessie Reyez not performing
ASIA DATES — with NIKI
08/06 – Seoul, Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall
08/08 – Singapore, SG – The Star Theatre
08/10 – Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum
08/11 – Jakarta, Indonesia – On-Off Festival
08/12 – Bali, Indonesia – Bali Beach Club
LONDON — with ALMA & RAYE
09/22 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Appollo