CT 's Strategy For Fear Factor Eating Challenges: 'Stuff It Down And Throw It Up'

Chris "CT" Tamburello is hoping he doesn't have to eat anything foreign when he appears on the celebrity edition of MTV's Fear Factor, but if he does, the Challenge legend has a strategy.

"Our technique is simple," he says in the bonus clip below, as his teammate Cara Maria Sorbello stands beside him. "Stuff it down, throw it up, make some room, do it again. Rinse and repeat."

Sounds logical to us.

Meanwhile, Cara Maria reveals what she doesn't want to encounter on the episode, which will pit her and CT in an "MTV Star Battle" against SafeWord host Terrence J and fellow Challenge vets Lil Romeo, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley. What does she fear most? Watch the clip to find out -- and to see what all the others dread (Romeo, for example, says there's only ONE thing he definitely won't do), watch the bonus clips, below. Then catch the group's Fear Factor episode this Tuesday at 10/9c!