Beyoncé’s ‘XO’ Gets A Stunning Cover From Synth-Pop Masters CHVRCHES

Earlier this month, CHVRCHES reworked The 1975’s “Somebody Else,” and now they’re back at it with another dazzling cover. This time, the Scottish trio aim high, choosing to put their own spin on “XO” by the one and only Beyoncé.

Stripping down their glossy synth-pop sound, the band keeps it relatively simple with some piano, synths, twinkling guitar, and Lauren Mayberry’s delicate vocals. Ahead of the performance, they spoke about wanting to cover the song ever since its surprise 2013 release.

“It’s one of those moments you don’t forget the first time you hear a song and it speaks to you on that level,” synthesist Martin Doherty said. “‘XO’ is kind of a moment like that for all of us. We were on tour, all of us losing our minds about this Beyoncé tune that had just come into the world.”

He added, “We tried it a few times. We tried it with big production and it always seemed somehow wrong or somehow inferior... I mean, she’s obviously an untouchable vocalist.”

Mayberry then chimed in and said, “I’m aware that I don’t sound like Beyoncé. I can’t sing like Beyoncé. It’s more an homage to Beyoncé.”

Even so, Mayberry is an incredible singer in her own right, so watch her and the rest of CHVRCHES cover “XO” below.

CHVRCHES’ “XO” cover comes ahead of the release of their upcoming third album, Love Is Dead. The LP arrives on May 25 and includes the previously released single “Get Out.”