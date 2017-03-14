Move Over, Avengers — The Spice Girls Reportedly Have A Superhero Movie Coming

Getty Images

For months, rumors have been swirling about what we really, really want: an official Spice Girls reunion. Anticipation hit a fever pitch last month — when the group posted a photo together confirming they’d met to discuss a potential future project — and now we finally have an idea of what they’re plotting: a new movie.

That’s right: Twenty years after the Spice Girls’ first cinematic masterpiece, Spice World, the girls are reportedly prepping another big-screen adventure, this time in animated form. Variety reports that the group is shopping around an animated superhero flick, and that all five members — Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisolm, and Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell — have signed on to provide the voices for their characters.

Plot details are scarce, but each girl's character will reportedly have a unique “girl power” superhero that fits her personality. Hmm... that sounds an awful lot like the Spice Force Five scene in Spice World, which only hints at promising things ahead.

A source speaking to Variety says the group is not only committed to the superhero flick, but they’re “fired up about the idea.” The source added, “The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs.”

And just like that, the Spice Girls’ next big-screen project has become our most anticipated superhero flick. Apologies to Justice League 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and all the rest.