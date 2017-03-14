Teen Mom OG's Ryan And Mackenzie Edwards Expecting A Baby

The milestones keep on coming for Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards: The Teen Mom OG couple is expecting!

In a teaser for next week's new installment, Mac -- who is already mom to son Hudson -- enthusiastically shows producer Jeni a positive pregnancy test.

While the clip didn't provide many details (need the new episode NOW), the lovebirds -- who said "I do" last November, with the nuptials recently airing on the long-running series -- have often discussed having children of their own.

"I'm ready when you're ready," Bentley's dad told his wife when she asked him if he was prepared to welcome a munchkin. "I think now is as good a time as ever." But he has other thoughts about "poopie diapers" and doesn't exactly think they are "fun."

Well, those -- and a bunch of other baby-related things -- are in your not-so-distant future, Ryan! Be sure to watch Ryan and Mackenzie (and the bun in the oven) every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.