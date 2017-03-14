Getty Images

This Is A Story All About How Will Smith Sang The Fresh Prince Theme Last Night

Fresh off Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie's razzle-dazzle performance of the endlessly catchy DuckTales theme song, Jimmy Fallon teamed up with Will Smith to bring us even more iconic tunes with another joyous round of "History of TV Theme Songs."

Featuring earworms like the themes from The Golden Girls, Martin, Full House, Diff'rent Strokes, and several others, Fallon and Smith — who stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night (March 22) to promote a Darren Aronofsky National Geographic series that he narrated (who knew!) — fully committed to the bit.

And it of course concluded with a rousing performance of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme that flipped-turned upside down the entire studio. As it would end any other way.

For more hilarious hijinks and spontaneous rapping from Smith, check out his Instagram. It's a treasure trove of feel-good content.