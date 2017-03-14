Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Are Apocalypse Buddies In 'Psycho' Video

Vevo

Ever wonder how Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign would fare in the apocalypse? Look no further than the video for "Psycho." The James DeFina-directed visual sees Malone and Ty stranded in a desert wasteland where only the powers of flamethrowers and R&B music can set them free.

It isn't exactly clear what caused this disastrous future. The only hint viewers ever get is a wolf puppet that potentially ate all of the people except for Post, Dolla $ign, and a kid holding a teddy bear. Also, flamethrowers are the only weapons that seem to kill these puppets even though the "Rockstar" singer is seen in a tank for most of the video. Why didn't he ever use the tank?

In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Post Malone described his affinity for guns and why he is preparing for something bad to happen.

"They're fun, they're practical, and bad shit happens," said Malone. "If you hurt me, I'm gonna hurt you back...The world is going to shit. They're taking away a lot of our rights. We have a shitty thing going on in the White House – I don't like Trump. But I don't think it's just him. Something's coming."

Guess this is the future that Malone was preparing for.