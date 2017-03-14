YouTube

Lil Yachty And His Crew Take Over A Desert Trailer Park In New ‘Count Me In’ Video

Fresh off the release of Lil Boat 2, Lil Yachty has dropped a desert-set video for album standout “Count Me In.”

In the Nick Roney-directed vid, Yachty ventures to the sands with his Sailing Team crew, which apparently now includes Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. the “Cash Me Outside” girl. She appears around the 36-second mark, squatting next to Yachty outside of a bright yellow trailer. Guess her cameo hints at an official Yachty co-sign?

Elsewhere in the grainy vid, there’s a guy swinging a samurai sword, a couple boxers duking it out, and, for some disturbing reason, a cat hanging from a tree branch. Meanwhile, Yachty models his finest pair of overalls while he and his crew take over a skate park and drive ATVs through the sand dunes. Just your average desert hang.

