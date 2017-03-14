Nothing Good Happens Ever In A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2 Sneak Peek

Netflix

If you don't want spoilers, then 'look away, look away' now

The tragic story of the Baudelaire orphans continues in the second season of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

A newly released sneak peek of the upcoming season, out March 30, gives viewers a glimpse of the rather, uh, unfortunate events that follow Violet, Klaus, and Sunny as they continue to outrun — and outsmart — the greedy Count Olaf, the man who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Baudelaire kids and their family fortune.

Here's a look at the "enormous characters" and "enormous plots" that await the Baudelaires in Season 2, including a peek at the Carnivorous Carnival. If you don't want any spoilers, then you'd be wise to heed Neil Patrick Harris's apt advice and "look away, look away."

As Malina Weissman (Violet) explains, "We just find worse guardians, worse circumstances that are happening, worse things that are being thrown at us that we have to deal with by ourselves because there are no adults that can help us." Sounds about right.

And the stakes are somehow even more dire this time around. But nevertheless, the Baudelaire children persist.