Watch Brendon Urie Fight Off Assassins In Panic! At The Disco’s New Video

YouTube

It’s a good day to be a Panic! At The Disco fan, as the Brendon Urie-fronted band has returned with two new songs, a music video, an album announcement, and a batch of tour dates. Basically, all the new things.

Panic!’s sixth album, Pray for the Wicked, will arrive on June 22, and the band previewed the project with two tracks released on Wednesday (March 21). The first, “(Fuck A) Silver Lining,” is an upbeat, horn-blasted jam that arrives in audio-only form, while the second, “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” comes with a hyper-violent video. In it, Urie goes head-to-head with a team of masked assassins, killing them off in a variety of increasingly ridiculous ways. When his girlfriend arrives on the bloody scene, their make-out session turns ugly and Urie gets a taste of his own medicine in the vid’s shocking (and hilarious) twist.

In a press release announcing Pray for the Wicked, Urie described the album’s recording sessions, which followed his stint performing in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. He said, “After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years. Pray for the Wicked is my 'thank you' to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making an album.”

And in even more exciting news, the band will promote the new album on an upcoming U.S. arena tour, which kicks off on July 11 in Minneapolis and wraps up in their hometown of Las Vegas on August 18. Get ticket details and see the full list of tour dates here.