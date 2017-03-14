Camila Cabello Gets Stroked By Phantom Hands During New Ellen Performance

YouTube

She gets colorful and artsy for 'Never Be The Same'

The last time Camila Cabello visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she dialed up the drama for a spicy, cinematic rendition of “Havana.” And for her latest visit to the talk show on Wednesday (March 21), she busted out yet another captivating performance packed with pearls, colors, and hands. Many, many hands.

This time around, Cabello performed her latest single, “Never Be the Same.” Wearing a black lacy dress, Cabello made piercing eye contact with the camera as it zoomed in on her face and pearl-clad neck. On the next zoom, multiple laced-up hands appeared in the frame, touching the singer’s face before magically disappearing out of view. How in the world did they do that? IDK, but it sure looked cool.

All the while, the walls surrounding Cabello changed color, and she upped the rockstar factor by strumming on her trusty electric guitar. Throw in a few impressive runs on the final refrain, and you’ve got a truly stunning performance.

Along with her Ellen appearance on Wednesday, Cabello announced that she’ll be playing Lollapalooza this summer. The singer will also hit the road on her first solo tour beginning in April, and will join Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour in May. No word on whether or not her handsy friends will tag along too.