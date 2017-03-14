Justin Bieber Crashed Craig David’s Concert To Show Off Their Bromance

Getty Images

Justin Bieber may be taking a (well-deserved) break from the stage, but he’s still carving out time to support his friends in concert.

On Tuesday night (March 20), Bieber hit up Craig David’s concert at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California, where he reportedly hung out in the VIP section the whole night. Toward the end of the show, though, Bieber hopped up onstage to hug David and shower him with praise.

“This guy right here supported me from day one, came to my shows. I got so much love for him, I look up to him,” Bieber said. “He’s an amazing guy and he’s an incredible artist. I’m just glad to be here, I had so much fun. Thank you, brother.”

David shared a video of the sweet moment on Instagram, adding, “Special thanks to @justinbieber for passing through and showing so much love & for the kind words on stage✨👏🏽”

Hours before the show, David showed Bieber even more love in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I've watched Justin grow into the young man that he is now and it's incredible to see him be able to own it in the way that he is. Because I think a lot of us try to understand how someone could actually be in the spotlight like he's been and be able to hold it together, and come with the music and still keep it relevant and keep it fresh.”

Clearly, these two are each other’s biggest fans. For more of their bromance, revisit David’s smooth, soulful 2016 cover of “Love Yourself” below.