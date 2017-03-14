Taylor Swift Sent Wiz And Amber's Son A Present And He's Overjoyed

Getty Images

Who knew Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose's son Sebastian (a.k.a. Bash) is a huge Taylor Swift fan? Rose took to Instagram today (March 21) to share Bash's excitement as he opened a gift that included a letter and concert tickets from the singer.

The beginning of the video starts with Amber telling Sebastian that Swift sent him a package.

"Really? For real?" Bash says in disbelief. "This is going to be so exciting."

The most heartwarming portion of the video is when a stunned Bash realizes that Taylor sent him a letter. In reality, the letter was addressed to Amber, but it is incredibly cute nonetheless.

"Oh my gosh, she sent me a letter," Bash gushes. "It says A-M-B-E-R."

Sebastian has every reason to be excited for Taylor's upcoming Reputation world tour. Earlier this month, Swift shared that Charli XCX and Camila Cabello will be opening for her.

Overall, 2018 has proven to be a big year for Bash. The 5-year-old showed he's a young style icon with his Suicide Squad-themed birthday, where Wiz and Bash dressed up as the Joker, while Amber rose donned a Harley Quinn outfit. Now that he's friends with Taylor, maybe she can get an invite to his sixth birthday party.