Are Jay-Z And Beyoncé Filming A New Visual Album In Jamaica?

Last Monday (March 12), Jay-Z And Beyoncé announced the On The Run II tour. Now it seems that the husband and wife might have more in store, even if it isn't clear what. Yesterday (March 20), fans caught Bey and Jay filming a video in Kingston, Jamaica, with director Melina Matsoukas.

In the past, Matsoukas has directed music videos like Beyoncé's "Formation," "Move Your Body," and "RUN." In an interview with The New Yorker, Matsoukas described her thought process behind the creation of the "Formation" video.

“I treat each video like a thesis project,” Matsoukas said. “I wanted to show—this is black people. We triumph, we suffer, we’re drowning, we’re being beaten, we’re dancing, we’re eating, and we’re still here.”

The filming in Jamaica could be scenes for the upcoming tour or be part of the long-rumored Jay and Bey album. In an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine, Jay-Z revealed the couple was working on a project together at one point.

"We started making music together," Jay said. "And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music."

Guess fans will have to wait and see.