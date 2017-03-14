Amy Poehler's Directorial Debut Reunites Her With Tina Fey And Maya Rudolph

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler is officially set to make her feature directorial debut, and she's bringing her funniest girlfriends along for the ride!

Netflix announced on Tuesday (March 20) that Poehler will direct, produce, and star in upcoming comedy, Wine Country. Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, and Paula Pell — all Saturday Night Live alums from either in front of or behind the camera — will also star in the movie about a group of longtime friends who head to Napa, the heart of California wine country, for a 50th birthday celebration.

The streaming giant posted the news on Twitter along with what looks like a video — seemingly shot on an iPhone — of the women sitting around a living room singing along to "Whenever I Call You 'Friend'" by Kenny Loggins. The end of the clip deems the flick "Your new favorite movie."

A release date for Wine Country has not been announced, but rest assured that it is coming soon.