YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

This is the most epic game you've ever seen

If You Love Playing Tag , Then This Star-Studded Trailer Is For You

If you've given up on all childhood games, the new Tag trailer may convince you to rethink that resolve in the name of fun and friendship.

The movie, starring an ensemble cast of Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Bibb, is about a group of friends who have been engaged in a raucous game of tag for 30 years. As the first trailer shows, their approach is ruthless, tagging each other at weddings, births, funerals, and everywhere in between.

Renner's character Jerry is the clear superstar of the group, having never been tagged in the history of the game. The others recognize that this is not OK, and before Jerry retires from the game completely, he must be It.

Technically classified as a comedy, the group's hijinks play out with some intense action scenes, including epic dives, harsh slaps, giant net traps, and more. In fact, Renner fractured his right elbow and left wrist on set during a stunt gone wrong — injuries originally presumed he had sustained while filming for his actual action movie, Avengers: Infinity War.

Making the story even more inspiring — it's based on a true story.

Watch the trailer above. Tag hits theaters June 15.