Pauly D Got Crabs On Celebrity Fear Factor

People, get your mind out of the gutter

Pauly D just got crabs (but it's not what you think).

In a sneak peek of Fear Factor's upcoming celebrity edition, the Jersey Shore star is shown transporting a crustacean during a fast-paced challenge, and -- shiver -- he's doing it with. his. mouth.

Pauly's not the only one coming straight from the shore Miami (that was the site of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, after all): He's partnered with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is teaming up with none other than Deena Cortese (all together now: GO, TEAM MEATBALL!). But unfortunately, the gals don't seem to be faring too well on Fear Factor.

"I'm shaking," Snooki says in the clip, below, just before she and Deena let out some blood-curdling screams. (CHILL, TEAM MEATBALL!)

Also on hand: rapper/actor Tyga (aka the star of MTV's upcoming Scream reboot), the cast of MTV Floribama Shore, hip-hop/trap star Lil Yachty, activist/Youtuber Tyler Oakley, rapper/model Romeo Miller and TV personality Terrence J.

So who has to suck on a scorpion, and who has to drink sand? And which lucky competitor has to, um, hump a turkey? Watch the clip to find out, then tune in to Celebrity Fear Factor (right after The Challenge: Final Reckoning) on Tuesday, July 17.