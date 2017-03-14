Dua Lipa's Rousing 'IDGAF' Performance Is Her First Since Wisdom-Teeth Surgery

YouTube/ABC

Dua Lipa's an impressive live performer, and over the past few months, her showcases have only become more superb, thanks in part to her onstage inventiveness.

Last month, she enlisted an entire squad to help invigorate "New Rules," first on Ellen, then at the BRIT Awards. She followed that up with a superstar girl gang-infused studio session of "IDGAF" featuring Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, Alma, and MØ — and then was unexpectedly sidelined from her tour appearances with Bruno Mars due to some pesky wisdom-teeth problems.

However, now that her mouth isn't swollen anymore, she's back to seizing the stage — this time on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As nice as it is to see Lipa back in her natural habitat, it's also great to hear her sing "IDGAF" and hear the entire crowd sing back the titular expletive at her. "When you actually don’t swear but the whole crowd does it for ya!!!," she wrote on Instagram. Oh, and it looks like she's eating solid food again, which has to rule.

On Instagram, she shared some performance photos from her first gig back on Mars's tour. Check those out below, and see the full, wisdom-toothless performance above.