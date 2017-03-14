Mary J. Blige Signs On For MTV's Scream

The singing superstar will join Tyga, Tyler Posey and Keke Palmer for all the glorious gore

MTV has announced the latest addition to the cast of its Scream reboot: singer-turned-Academy-Award-nominee Mary J. Blige.

Blige, who boasts a hit-studded music career that's spanned some 26 years plus a Best Supporting Actress nod at this year's Oscars for Mudbound, will play the hard-working mom of a high school football star who -- you guessed it -- is marked for murder.

She's not the only big name who'll face imminent danger on Season 3 of the slasher series: rapper/actor Tyga, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Keke Palmer (no stranger to bloodshed thanks to her role on Scream Queens) are all on board for the show, which will feature an entirely new creative direction.

So what's the 411 on the upcoming plotline? (That's a Mary J. Blige reference, in case you missed it.) According to MTV, the show will now focus on Deion Elliot (played by Power Rangers hero RJ Cyler), the star running back whose past comes back to haunt him and threaten his future (along with the lives of just about everyone else). His step-brother Jamal (portrayed by Tyga), meanwhile, is a hustler by nature, willing to work any angle to make ends meet. Blige plays Deion’s mother, Sherry Elliot.

Also in the mix: Shane (played by Posey), a high school dropout/drug dealer/party promoter; Kym (aka Palmer), a bold and sassy social activist with a hilarious penchant for telling it like it is; and Amir (played by C.J. Wallace), a straight-and-narrow kid who works for his family's business but really wants to make music.

The all-new Scream, based on Wes Craven's now-classic big-screen bloodbaths, is executive produced by Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Brett Matthews (Vampire Diaries, Supernatural) will serve as Showrunner and Executive Producer. Additional Executive Producers are Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are Producers. Maggie Malina and Dana Gotlieb-Carter are Executive Producers for MTV.

For more info on Season 3 of Scream, stay with MTV News -- and get ready for lots more bloodshed when the series returns!