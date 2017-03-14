Are You Brave Enough To Watch The 10 Scariest Movies On Netflix?

If you're looking for a good scare, Netflix has 10 suggestions that will probably do the trick. That is, if you haven't already braved every one of these flicks.
First reported by Forbes, Netflix determined these movies to be the scariest they offer by looking at the number of viewers who turn off the movie after getting through 70 percent of the cinematic adventure. By Netflix's analysis, a person is likely to turn off a movie long before that point if they just aren't enjoying it, so the only logical reason to not reach the ending is if the horror becomes too much to bear.
Of course, there may be some holes in this science. Some of these films may be turned off because they are more sick than they are scary, or more gross than they are horrifying, but the fact remains that most viewers, for whatever reason, ominously disappear before the final scene.
Without further ado, and in no particular order, here are the movies horror fanatics should immediately add to their Netflix queue — if they dare:
-
Cabin Fever (2016)IFC Midnight
Netflix description: As a flesh-eating virus rips its way through a remote woodland cabin, the terrified teens vacationing inside wonder who'll fall victim next.
70 percent mark: 69 minutes
-
Carnage Park (2016)IFC Films
Netflix description: After botching a bank heist, two robbers take a woman hostage and flee to the California desert, where a psychotic sniper stalks them relentlessly.
70 percent mark: 56 minutes
-
México Bárbaro (2014)Raven Banner Entertainment
Netflix description: Eight tales featuring boogeymen, trolls, demons, ghosts, zombies and Mayan imps from Mexico's darkest legends make up this horror anthology
70 percent mark: 80 minutes
-
Piranha (2010)Dimension Films
Netflix description: When an earthquake rips open the bottom of Lake Victoria, a bloodbath ensues as schools of carnivorous piranhas are released from their aquatic lair.
70 percent mark: 62 minutes
-
Raw (2016)Focus World
Netflix description: Forced to eat raw meat during a hazing ritual at her veterinary school, a young vegetarian develops an overpowering hunger for flesh in all its forms.
70 percent mark: 69 minutes
-
Teeth (2007)Roadside Attractions
Netflix description: When a virtuous high school student is sexually assaulted, she discovers that she has an unexpected line of defense: a toothed vagina.
70 percent mark: 65 minutes
-
The Conjuring (2013)Warner Bros. Pictures
Netflix description: Based on true events, this spine-chiller tells the story of a New England family who begins having encounters with spirits in their farmhouse.
70 percent mark: 78 minutes
-
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence (2011)IFC Midnight
Netflix description: A disturbed loner is so obsessed with the shocking horror film The Human Centipede that he decides to replicate the movie's grisly experiment.
70 percent mark: 61 minutes
-
The Void (2016)Cave Painting Pictures
Netflix description: A police officer rushes a bloodied man to a short-staffed hospital, where mysterious figures surround the building's exterior.
70 percent mark: 63 minutes
-
Jeruzalem (2015)Epic Pictures Releasing
Netflix description: Two vacationing Americans join an anthropology student on a tour of Jerusalem, arriving just as a terrifying biblical apocalypse begins to unfold.
70 percent mark: 65 minutes