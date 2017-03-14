Trey Songz Reportedly Turns Himself In On Domestic Violence Charge

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trey Songz turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department Monday (March 19) to face a felony domestic violence charge, according to a new report from TMZ. In February, TMZ reported that Songz assaulted a woman during NBA All-Star Weekend. Songz addressed the accusation on Twitter with two short posts.

"For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me," Songz wrote. "I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain."

Trey finished with a second statement, which explained he won't be discussing the charge going further.

"I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support," Trey wrote.

During a March press conference, the victim, Andrea Buera, recounted the alleged incident where she was choked and bruised, via ABC.

"I had to go to the hospital because he hit me so hard that I had a concussion," said Buera.

Buera is represented by entertainment attorney Lisa Bloom, who has worked with celebrities like Blac Chyna and Mischa Barton.

After turning himself in, Songz was released on $50,000 bond, reports TMZ.