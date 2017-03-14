The Jersey Shore Cast Just Did A Dramatic Reading Of 'The Note'

"The note" absolutely rocked the Jersey Shore house back in Season 2. A refresher: Snooki and JWOWW wanted to tell their friend Sammi that her on-again off-again beau Ronnie was up to no good at the club. So the girls wrote their roomie an anonymous letter outlining her man's shady behavior -- and the rest is history: Sam was pissed, and she and Jenni eventually went at it, as evidenced in the clip below.

But back to who wrote the note. In honor of the crew returning to the land where the message was originally conceived (Miami), Vinny, Snooki, Pauly D and Mike are performing a dramatic re-enactment of "the note." AND ACTION (and no, we don't mean what Ron was doing with same ladies on the dance floor).

"Sam, Sam," Vinny and The Situation recite (separately) in the black-and-white, somewhat-somber video above.