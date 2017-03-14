Rick Ross Looks Like A Renaissance Painting At First Show Since Reported Hospitalization

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maxim

Rick Ross is back to performing after a recent alleged health scare. Last night (March 18), the Maybach Music mogul performed at The Light in Las Vegas. In a video posted by TMZ, Ross can be seen leading the crowd in a spirited "Free Meek Mill" chant during his set.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Rick Ross was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his Miami home and was later put on life support. Ross has yet to verify the validity of these claims, but he did let fans know that "ERRTHANG GUCCI" on Instagram.

Rozay's return to the stage looked plucked from the mind of Leonardo da Vinci himself. In the best photo from the night, Ross can be seen looking at the throngs of his adoring subjects. Is the Boss welcoming the enchanting fragrance of unchecked devotion? Is he disgusted at what his kingdom hath wrought? Is he daydreaming about the sweet and tangy taste of lemon pepper wings?

We may never know what Ross was pondering during this moment, but it is not important. The Black Bottle boy is back, and that is a cause for celebration.