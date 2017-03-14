Why Is Harry Styles Not In Bleachers' New Love, Simon Music Video?

YouTube/RCA

Harry Styles, known raconteur, co-wrote Bleachers' "Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)" — along with Jack Antonoff and Ilsey Juber — which leads off the soundtrack to the new teen film Love, Simon. It's a good soundtrack that also features the Khalid/Normani team-up "Love Lies" and Troye Sivan's "Strawberries & Cigarettes," but my main question now is about the just-released "Alfie's Song" video — mainly, why is Harry Styles not in it?

Sure, it's not technically Harry's song, and as such, Antonoff is the star here, spending the duration of the Isaac Rentz-directed clip trying to nail his starring role in a music video and not quite getting it right (which is extraordinarily par for the course with him). But still. Not even a cameo, my guy?

There are two leads in this video: Antonoff and his romantic interest. But Harry Styles could've easily portrayed the shoot's cursed boom mic operator, a man comically subjected to Antonoff's wrath at least twice during the video. He could've filmed it in, like, four hours, tops.

But all things considered, it's a cute video that doesn't take itself too seriously, and you can watch it above — even if Harry Styles isn't in it.