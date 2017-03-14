Migos And Drake Prove The Soul Train Line Is Forever In 'Walk It Talk It' Video

Vevo

Migos are becoming the undisputed kings of hip-hop music videos. Between the kung fu movie-inspired "Stir Fry" and Offset and Ric Flair's opulent masterpiece "Ric Flair Drip," the Atlanta trio is proving they are a cinematic force to be reckoned with in 2018. Yesterday (March 18), Migos decided to pay homage to the 1970s with the visual for "Walk It Talk It" featuring Drake.

The Daps and Quavo-directed music video honors the legendary television show Soul Train. Between the expertly crafted afros, Drake's dripping Jheri curl, and the famous Soul Train line, "Walk It Talk It" is proof that '70s style never dies. Fans are even treated to Offset's rare pop lockin' moves.

Migos has a history of hilarious music videos. In a recent MTV News interview, director Sing J. Lee touched upon how funny Migos were on set for the "Stir Fry" video.

"When we were doing take after take ... the whole set was cracking up," said Lee. "Me and the label were discussing that actually — you know what, we probably have some really funny moments, amazing moments, and we should definitely use them and roll them at the end like the Rush Hour bloopers or the Jackie Chan movies."

So far this year, Migos have become martial arts masters, wrestling demigods, and disco superstars. Hopefully, the next frontier for Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff has something to do with cowboys or aliens or taking down the mad titan Thanos. Marvel, give Migos a call.