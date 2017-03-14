Getty Images

Lil Yachty Needs To Release His Other Collabs With Chance The Rapper

Lil Yachty might have the best the verse on Chance the Rapper's 2016 album, Coloring Book. Chance thought as much. In an #AskYachty Twitter Q&A on Thursday night (March 15), Lil Boat revealed he has unreleased music with the rapper in the stash.

When a fan asked if Yachty would ever work with the Chicago rapper again, he had a simple answer.

"Got two unreleased songs with chance boom!" Yachty wrote.

When or where those Chance the Rapper collaborations come out is any guess. However, Lil Yachty did discuss with MTV News his upcoming tapes with Takeoff, Gucci Mane, and the rest of Migos.

"Takeoff is awesome," Yachty said. "Gotta catch him when I can catch him. You know, it's very hard, but when I do catch him, it's awesome. He's so funny. He pull me to the side all the time and he checks on me. He's just an intelligent guy."

"That's very soon actually," the Quality Control rapper revealed. "That's very soon. Like After Lil Boat 2 drops, not long after."

Yachty also used the Q&A to share that he didn't mind missing out on Drake and Travis Scott's video game session and his favorite lyric. Read the rest of Boat's answers on his Twitter here.