Demi Lovato And Q-Tip’s Funky Elton John Cover Gets A Retro-Styled Video

Getty Images

Here’s an unlikely but awesome new pairing: Demi Lovato and Q-Tip, who have joined forces for a fresh take on Elton John’s classic duet with Kiki Dee, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

The reimagined version is groovier and slinkier, as the pop star and the Tribe Called Quest rapper trade smooth vocals (that’s right — no rapping from Q here) over a funky guitar riff. Neither Q-Tip nor Lovato appear in the track’s accompanying video, but there’s still plenty to look at, thanks to some of the most stylish human beings alive. The retro, Hector Dockrill-directed clip was inspired by the voguing scene and the documentary Paris Is Burning, so there’s a ton of flamboyant fashion (fur and diamonds galore!) to catch your eye.

Q-Tip and Lovato’s version of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” appears on Revamp, one of two John tribute records slated for release on April 6. Revamp boasts features from pop artists like Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and Alessia Cara, while the second record, Restoration, features country artists like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraces, and even Miley Cyrus.

In a statement about the new song, Q-Tip said, “Elton's influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless. He’s astute in so many types of music, he does it all, and being a hip-hop kid, our whole aesthetic was that everything was up for grabs, and that's how he has always been to me.”

Lovato added, “‘Don't Go Breaking My Heart' is such a classic, it’s just always been around me – I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work on this. Elton's such an icon, a legend. I'm honored to be a part of Revamp.”

John also gushed about Q-Tip and Lovato’s “sensational” duet in a separate video, which you can see below.