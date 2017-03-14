Everybody Hates The Chainsmokers On Gloomy New Song

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Near the top of the year, The Chainsmokers returned with the contemplative "Sick Boy" to ask, "How many likes is my life worth?" They followed that up with a video where they became vampires and proclaimed, "Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me." It wouldn't be illogical to want to check on these dudes to see if they're doing OK in light of all this dark stuff it sounds like they're going through.

Now, you don't have to — they've offered an update in the form of new song called, of course, "Everybody Hates Me." And on it, the downward spiral continues as Drew Taggart ditches singing for a Drake-like recap of his innermost insecurities: "I just wanna drink tequila with my friends / I'm so defeated, I just want this shit to end."

On its chorus, he repeats "I walk into the club like everybody hates me" a bunch of times before the beat drops and we're right back to where we started, with Taggart unable to outrun himself and his own insecurities.

It's worth noting here that his voice on "Everybody Hates Me" sounds closest to the prototypical emo-inspired whine on songs by the bands he grew up admiring, like Blink-182 and Panic! At the Disco.

If the Chainsmokers continue this tradition of releasing calamitous non-album songs throughout 2018, it could be a very gloomy year for the electronic duo. But hey, maybe that's a good thing? And if they do end up wanting to package all these together on some sort of release, I'm sad to report that the title "Crying in the Club" is already taken.