Snooki's Instagram

It's almost "vacay time" for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast -- and some (tiny) fans of the show are really looking forward to the April 5 premiere.

"THE TRAILER JUST AIRED! My kids are PUMPED for #JSfamilyvacation," Snooki captioned the adorable clip above, which features an ecstatic Lorenzo and an equally excited Giovanna watching their mom "back" on MTV (with fellow roomies JWOWW, Deena, Pauly D, Ronnie, The Situation and Ronnie). Nicole's commentary, as her munchkins flash matching huge grins, is almost as good as when she declared "party's here!" as she entered the shore house for the first time. And how about Lorenzo's fistump style move?!