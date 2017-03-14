Miley Cyrus Proudly Shouts Out Parkland-Penned Healing Anthem 'Shine'

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

After the terrible shooting at Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February that left 17 dead, two students wrote a song. Working on music is "a sense of relief," one of the two, Andrea Peña, told MTV News recently. Peña, along with her friend Sawyer Garrity, composed the song "Shine" in honor of the victims and as a way to continue forward after the attack.

The pair peformed the song at CNN's gun-control town hall on February 22, just a week after the shooting. And on Friday (March 16), "Shine" got a huge boost thanks to Miley Cyrus, who shouted out the newly released studio version on Twitter.

"Please support the powerful message of change, unity and healing from student survivors of the #StonemanDouglas shooting," she tweeted. "Listen to their song #SHINE ... & be a part of the movement to help end gun violence!"

The proceeds for the song will go to ShineMSD, a student-led nonprofit that benefits the victims, their families, and others affected. Cyrus also shouted out ShineMSD in a follow-up tweet.

The release of "Shine" comes just two days after students held coordinated walkouts in schools across the U.S. to protest gun violence, and just over a week until the upcoming March for Our Lives on March 24.

"For me and Sawyer, not only was this song a way for us to heal, but it was also for the victims," Peña told MTV News in a recent interview. "We got to be a voice for those who didn't have one anymore. That's what the song was about."

You can stream "Shine" song above.

For ways you can take action on gun violence, head over to enough.mtv.com.