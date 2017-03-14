CHVRCHES Make The 1975's 'Somebody Else' Even Moodier In New Cover

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

One of the headiest cuts from The 1975's sprawling 2016 album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, is "Somebody Else," a beautiful six minutes of Matty Healy trying not to picture someone he loves moving on with another person. This universality has led the song to covered by a range of artists, perhaps most notably (and faithfully) by Lorde live in concert.

On Thursday (March 15), we got a new cover version thanks to CHVRCHES stopping by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge — where some of the best, most inventive contemporary covers happen.

The clip above reveals Lauren Mayberry and her crew adhering closely to the original's gauzy sonic atmosphere, still making it sound like a CHVRCHES song all the while. They also performed their new single "Get Out," which anchors their upcoming third album, Love Is Dead, due out on May 25.

