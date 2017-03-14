G-Eazy And Charlie Puth Party Through The Decades In New ‘Sober’ Video

YouTube

G-Eazy broke out the costume trunk for his latest video, rocking throwback looks from decades past for the Charlie Puth-assisted “Sober.”

The Colin Tilley-directed video kicks off with a bloodied and bruised Eazy waking up in a pile of trash, seemingly suffering a hellish hangover. He stumbles into a building that turns out to be a kind of portal, and spends the rest of the vid traveling through time. First he downs beer in the Prohibition Era, then he’s a horny husband in the ‘50s, and then he’s a long-haired hippie reveling in a psychedelic ‘70s house party. The vid comes full-circle after Eazy’s transformation into a ‘90s rave kid who runs from the cops and eventually finds himself landing in that same pile of trash.

Puth, meanwhile, doesn’t get too involved in the chaos, only appearing to sing the chorus from atop a roof in a junkyard. Bummer for him.

“Sober” follows the Halsey collaboration “Him & I” as the latest single from G-Eazy’s third album, The Beautiful & Damned. For more from the rapper, see him reading his most “extra” Instagram comments in the vid below.