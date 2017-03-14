Dua Lipa Cancels A Few Shows For An Extremely 22-Year-Old Reason

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music Group

Dua Lipa is currently on tour with Bruno Mars, but as the two trek their way through Australia on the 24K Magic world tour, Lipa's going to have to sit out a few shows. As she revealed on social media early Wednesday (March 14), the reason is pesky but not unfamiliar to plenty of other 22-year-olds out there: wisdom teeth.

"I've been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed," she tweeted, posting a Snapchat filter-assisted video of her icing her mouth.

A few days ago, she also shared an Instagram photo seemingly of an X-ray of her mouth that clearly showed the state of peril currently plaguing her mouth. "Your girl[']s been blessed with 33 teeth," she wrote. "I’ve always been an overachiever."

If you've been waiting to see Dua Lipa for a long time and now cannot because of her dental issues, there's still a small bit of comfort you can take in the fact that we're all human and sometimes our teeth do some wild stuff. And, of course, hopefully you can catch her on her next pass down under.

Maybe by then, she'll be heading up her own mega tour and will invite this superstar crew to roll with her.